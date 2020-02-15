How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma 16-8; Kansas 21-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. Kansas and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, winning 58-49. The top scorers for Kansas were guard Devon Dotson (15 points) and guard Isaiah Moss (13 points).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma took their game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday by a conclusive 90-61 score. That looming 29-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Sooners yet this year. Forward Brady Manek and forward Kristian Doolittle were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former had 18 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Kansas is now 21-3 while Oklahoma sits at 16-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them third in college basketball. Oklahoma is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 11-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won seven out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.