How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Kansas
Current Records: Oklahoma 16-8; Kansas 21-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. Kansas and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.
Kansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, winning 58-49. The top scorers for Kansas were guard Devon Dotson (15 points) and guard Isaiah Moss (13 points).
Meanwhile, Oklahoma took their game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday by a conclusive 90-61 score. That looming 29-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Sooners yet this year. Forward Brady Manek and forward Kristian Doolittle were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former had 18 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.
Kansas is now 21-3 while Oklahoma sits at 16-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them third in college basketball. Oklahoma is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 25th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 11-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Kansas have won seven out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Kansas 70 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 19, 2018 - Kansas 104 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma 85 vs. Kansas 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kansas 81 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Jan 04, 2016 - Kansas 109 vs. Oklahoma 106
