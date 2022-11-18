Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ No. 6 Kansas

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-1; Kansas 3-0

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything came up roses for Southern Utah at home against the Bethesda Flames on Monday as the team secured a 126-67 victory.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jayhawks beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-64 on Tuesday. Forward Jalen Wilson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Kansas, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Southern Utah is now 3-1 while Kansas sits at 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Southern Utah ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 13.3 on average. But the Jayhawks come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at three. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.