Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas 19-4; Kansas 18-5

What to Know

The #10 Texas Longhorns and the #8 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.

Things were close when Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but Texas ultimately edged out the opposition 69-66. Having forecasted a close win for Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward Christian Bishop (14), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (14), guard Marcus Carr (10), forward Timmy Allen (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).

Meanwhile, Kansas received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Forward Jalen Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with nine rebounds.

Texas' victory lifted them to 19-4 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 18-5. We'll see if the Longhorns can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas.