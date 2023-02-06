Who's Playing
Texas @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas 19-4; Kansas 18-5
What to Know
The #10 Texas Longhorns and the #8 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.
Things were close when Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but Texas ultimately edged out the opposition 69-66. Having forecasted a close win for Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward Christian Bishop (14), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (14), guard Marcus Carr (10), forward Timmy Allen (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).
Meanwhile, Kansas received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Forward Jalen Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with nine rebounds.
Texas' victory lifted them to 19-4 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 18-5. We'll see if the Longhorns can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Kansas 70 vs. Texas 63
- Feb 07, 2022 - Texas 79 vs. Kansas 76
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas 75 vs. Kansas 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Texas 84 vs. Kansas 59
- Feb 03, 2020 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas 65 vs. Texas 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Texas 73 vs. Kansas 63
- Jan 14, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 70
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas 92 vs. Texas 86
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kansas 77 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 29, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Texas 67