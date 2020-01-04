How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Kansas
Current Records: West Virginia 11-1; Kansas 10-2
What to Know
The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the #3 Kansas Jayhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for West Virginia in their past three games, so Kansas might be catching them at a good time.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Mountaineers prevailed over the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-59 on Sunday. West Virginia's G Miles McBride filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.
Meanwhile, Kansas also played a game with a lot of turnovers (38 combined) and won 72-56 over the Stanford Cardinal. Four players on Kansas scored in the double digits: G Isaiah Moss (17), G Devon Dotson (14), G Ochai Agbaji (14), and G Marcus Garrett (12).
West Virginia isn't expected to pull this one out (Kansas is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mountaineers, who are 6-6 against the spread.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Mountaineers lost to the Jayhawks by a decisive 88-74 margin. The defeat knocked the Mountaineers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Jayhawks with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last 11 games against West Virginia.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kansas 88 vs. West Virginia 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas 64
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas 77 vs. West Virginia 69
- Jan 15, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. West Virginia 66
- Feb 13, 2017 - Kansas 84 vs. West Virginia 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas 69
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. West Virginia 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - West Virginia 74 vs. Kansas 63
