How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Kansas

Current Records: West Virginia 11-1; Kansas 10-2

What to Know

The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the #3 Kansas Jayhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for West Virginia in their past three games, so Kansas might be catching them at a good time.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Mountaineers prevailed over the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-59 on Sunday. West Virginia's G Miles McBride filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas also played a game with a lot of turnovers (38 combined) and won 72-56 over the Stanford Cardinal. Four players on Kansas scored in the double digits: G Isaiah Moss (17), G Devon Dotson (14), G Ochai Agbaji (14), and G Marcus Garrett (12).

West Virginia isn't expected to pull this one out (Kansas is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mountaineers, who are 6-6 against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Mountaineers lost to the Jayhawks by a decisive 88-74 margin. The defeat knocked the Mountaineers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Jayhawks with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last 11 games against West Virginia.