How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Kansas

Current Records: West Virginia 11-1; Kansas 10-2

What to Know

The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers will square off against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. West Virginia has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Kansas is surely hoping to exploit.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Mountaineers prevailed over the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-59 on Sunday. West Virginia's G Miles McBride filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas also played a game with a lot of turnovers (38 combined) and won 72-56 over the Stanford Cardinal. Kansas got double-digit scores from four players: G Isaiah Moss (17), G Devon Dotson (14), G Ochai Agbaji (14), and G Marcus Garrett (12).

West Virginia ended up a good deal behind Kansas when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 88-74. The defeat knocked the Mountaineers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Jayhawks with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last 11 games against West Virginia.