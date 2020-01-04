How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Kansas

Current Records: West Virginia 11-1; Kansas 10-2

What to Know

The #16 West Virginia Mountaineers will square off against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. West Virginia has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Kansas is surely hoping to exploit.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Mountaineers prevailed over the Ohio State Buckeyes 67-59 on Sunday. West Virginia's G Miles McBride filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas also played a game with a lot of turnovers (38 combined) and won 72-56 over the Stanford Cardinal. Kansas got double-digit scores from four players: G Isaiah Moss (17), G Devon Dotson (14), G Ochai Agbaji (14), and G Marcus Garrett (12).

West Virginia ended up a good deal behind Kansas when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 88-74. The defeat knocked the Mountaineers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Jayhawks with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last 11 games against West Virginia.

  • Mar 15, 2019 - Kansas 88 vs. West Virginia 74
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. West Virginia 53
  • Jan 19, 2019 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas 64
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 70
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas 77 vs. West Virginia 69
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. West Virginia 66
  • Feb 13, 2017 - Kansas 84 vs. West Virginia 80
  • Jan 24, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas 69
  • Mar 12, 2016 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 71
  • Feb 09, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. West Virginia 65
  • Jan 12, 2016 - West Virginia 74 vs. Kansas 63
