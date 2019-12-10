How to watch Kansas vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Kansas 7-1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5-4
What to Know
The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Jayhawks took down the Colorado Buffaloes 72-58 on Saturday. G Devon Dotson and G Ochai Agbaji were among the main playmakers for the Jayhawks as the former had 18 points and six assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was close but no cigar as they fell 56-53 to the Drake Bulldogs.
Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Kansas' victory lifted them to 7-1 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Kansas can repeat their recent success or if Wisconsin-Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.79
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 26-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
WKU star will miss season with injury
Bassey was leading the Hilltoppers in blocks, points and rebounds before sustaining an injury...
-
Coaches Poll: Duke back into top five
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans