How to watch Kansas vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Kansas 7-1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5-4

What to Know

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Jayhawks took down the Colorado Buffaloes 72-58 on Saturday. G Devon Dotson and G Ochai Agbaji were among the main playmakers for the Jayhawks as the former had 18 points and six assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was close but no cigar as they fell 56-53 to the Drake Bulldogs.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Kansas' victory lifted them to 7-1 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Kansas can repeat their recent success or if Wisconsin-Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.79

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 26-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.