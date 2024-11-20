Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Abilene Christian 3-1, Kennesaw State 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Abilene Christian has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Abilene Christian earned a 72-60 victory over Texas State.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State didn't have too much trouble with Presbyterian on Saturday as they won 85-67. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Owls.

Kennesaw State can attribute much of their success to Simeon Cottle, who went 5 for 7 en route to 27 points plus two steals. Cottle's morning made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Adrian Wooley was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

Abilene Christian's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Kennesaw State, they pushed their record up to 3-1 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Christian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 93.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Abilene Christian is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.