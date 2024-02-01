Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Bellarmine 5-17, Kennesaw State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and Cent. Arkansas didn't disappoint and broke past the 169 point over/under on Saturday. The Owls took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Wednesday (84), Kennesaw State still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine had to suffer through a ten-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 69-63 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Bellarmine did.

The Owls have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-8 record this season. As for the Knights, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-17.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Kennesaw State's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Kennesaw State beat Bellarmine 90-84 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Kennesaw State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bellarmine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kennesaw State and Bellarmine both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.