Bellarmine Knights @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Bellarmine 5-17, Kennesaw State 13-8

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and the Bears didn't disappoint and broke past the 169 point over/under on Saturday. The Owls took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Wednesday (84), Kennesaw State still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine came into Saturday's game having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 69-63 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Bellarmine did.

The Owls have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-8 record this season. As for the Knights, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-17.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Kennesaw State's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-6 against the spread).

Kennesaw State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State and Bellarmine both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.