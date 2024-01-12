Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: FGCU 7-11, Kennesaw State 11-5

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the FGCU Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at KSU Convocation Center. The timing is sure in Kennesaw State's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while FGCU has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Kennesaw State's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Hatters with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 88-70. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, as Kennesaw State's was.

Meanwhile, FGCU's game on Wednesday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Royals by a score of 78-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FGCU in their matchups with Queens: they've now lost three in a row.

The Owls have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

Kennesaw State came out on top in a nail-biter against FGCU in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, sneaking past 65-63. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.