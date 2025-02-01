Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: FIU 7-13, Kennesaw State 12-8

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

FIU is facing Kennesaw State at the wrong time: Kennesaw State suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell 76-68 to the Flames. The Owls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Kennesaw State had strong showings from Adrian Wooley, who earned 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Andre Weir, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Weir a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight).

Even though they lost, Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 14 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell to Jax. State 71-67.

Jayden Brewer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Kennesaw State's loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8. As for FIU, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Kennesaw State came up short against FIU when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 91-84. Will Kennesaw State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FIU has won both of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last 6 years.