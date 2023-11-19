Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-3, Kennesaw State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Georgia Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kennesaw State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 21 more assists than your opponent, a fact Kennesaw State proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 101-55 win over the Seahawks. The win was just what Kennesaw State needed coming off of a 94-67 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 85-68 fall against the Dolphins.

The Owls now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 57.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Kennesaw State came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous meeting back in December of 2017, falling 78-69. Can Kennesaw State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.