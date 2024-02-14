Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Jacksonville 13-12, Kennesaw State 13-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia



Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jacksonville has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Jacksonville, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, Jacksonville's game was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 67-63 victory over the Lions. That's two games straight that Jacksonville has won by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 101-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bisons. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 169.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 13-12 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Owls, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville came up short against the Owls in their previous meeting back in January, falling 83-79. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.