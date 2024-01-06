Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Queens 6-9, Kennesaw State 9-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kennesaw State is heading back home. The Kennesaw State Owls and the Queens Royals will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and Indiana didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Friday. The Owls fell 100-87 to the Hoosiers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, Kennesaw State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jusaun Holt, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrell Burden, who scored 20 points along with nine assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Queens' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 106-69 bruising that the Blue Devils dished out on Saturday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, Queens had strong showings from Jaxon Pollard, who scored ten points, and Deyton Albury, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 9-5. As for the Royals, their loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kennesaw State barely slipped by Queens when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does Queens have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kennesaw State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Queens.