Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-13; Kennesaw State 15-6

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Kennesaw State and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Kennesaw State sidestepped the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles for a 65-63 victory.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 74-59 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. If their 12-5-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Kennesaw State's win lifted them to 15-6 while Austin Peay's defeat dropped them down to 8-13. We'll see if Kennesaw State can repeat their recent success or if the Governors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 11-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.