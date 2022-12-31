Who's Playing
Cent. Arkansas @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-8; Kennesaw State 8-5
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Kennesaw State Owls and the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Last week, the Owls lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 69-55 margin. Guard Chris Youngblood wasn't much of a difference maker for Kennesaw State; Youngblood played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas took a serious blow against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, falling 103-57. Guard Eddy Kayouloud (14 points) was the top scorer for Cent. Arkansas.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Kennesaw State 83 vs. Cent. Arkansas 72