Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-8; Kennesaw State 8-5

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Kennesaw State Owls and the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last week, the Owls lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 69-55 margin. Guard Chris Youngblood wasn't much of a difference maker for Kennesaw State; Youngblood played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas took a serious blow against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, falling 103-57. Guard Eddy Kayouloud (14 points) was the top scorer for Cent. Arkansas.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.