Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-6; Kennesaw State 11-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at KSU Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Kennesaw State winning the first 76-68 at home and the Dolphins taking the second 59-56.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville walked away with a 51-44 victory.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State beat the Queens University Royals 76-67 on Saturday.

Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Dolphins up to 9-6 and the Owls to 11-6. Jacksonville is 4-4 after wins this year, Kennesaw State 5-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.