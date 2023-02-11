Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-16; Kennesaw State 19-7
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Owls and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Kennesaw State is hoping for another victory. On Thursday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Jacksonville State 54-52.
Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Jacksonville State have struggled against the spread on the road.
Kennesaw State's win lifted them to 19-7 while Jacksonville State's loss dropped them down to 10-16. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
Odds
The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jacksonville State have won two out of their last three games against Kennesaw State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Kennesaw State 54 vs. Jacksonville State 52
- Mar 03, 2022 - Jacksonville State 78 vs. Kennesaw State 67
- Jan 27, 2022 - Jacksonville State 70 vs. Kennesaw State 64