Who's Playing

Liberty @ Kennesaw State

Regular Season Records: Liberty 26-7; Kennesaw State 25-8

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 5 at KSU Convocation Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. The Flames snuck past Eastern Kentucky with a 79-73 victory. Among those leading the charge for Liberty was guard Colin Porter, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State walked away with an 80-71 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Terrell Burden, who had 20 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

The Flames came up short against the Owls when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 88-81. Can Liberty avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won nine out of their last ten games against Kennesaw State.