Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Lipscomb 13-9; Kennesaw State 16-6
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are 2-12 against the Lipscomb Bisons since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Owls and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Kennesaw State entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Austin Peay Governors and carried off an 84-57 win.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 72-67 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Kennesaw State's victory lifted them to 16-6 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 13-9. We'll see if Kennesaw State can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
Series History
Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.
