Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: North Alabama 8-12; Kennesaw State 9-10

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are 0-6 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Owls will stay at home another game and welcome North Alabama at 5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at KSU Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Kennesaw State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 70-64 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lions and the Liberty Flames on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with North Alabama falling 72-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put Kennesaw State at 9-10 and North Alabama at 8-12. The Owls are 5-4 after losses this year, North Alabama 4-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last eight years.