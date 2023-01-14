Who's Playing
North Florida @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: North Florida 7-10; Kennesaw State 12-6
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State took down the Dolphins 81-68.
Meanwhile, North Florida came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, falling 72-63.
Kennesaw State is now 12-6 while North Florida sits at 7-10. Kennesaw State is 6-5 after wins this year, and the Ospreys are 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
Series History
North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 05, 2023 - North Florida 89 vs. Kennesaw State 86
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Jan 30, 2019 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. North Florida 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Kennesaw State 89 vs. North Florida 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Florida 85 vs. Kennesaw State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kennesaw State 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Jan 19, 2017 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 84
- Feb 11, 2016 - Kennesaw State 101 vs. North Florida 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Florida 93 vs. Kennesaw State 78