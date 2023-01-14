Who's Playing

North Florida @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: North Florida 7-10; Kennesaw State 12-6

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State took down the Dolphins 81-68.

Meanwhile, North Florida came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday, falling 72-63.

Kennesaw State is now 12-6 while North Florida sits at 7-10. Kennesaw State is 6-5 after wins this year, and the Ospreys are 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Kennesaw State.