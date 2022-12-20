Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 5-5; Kennesaw State 7-4

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 1-6 against the Kennesaw State Owls since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Spartans will challenge Kennesaw State on the road at 7 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls should still be riding high after a big victory, while South Carolina Upstate will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between South Carolina Upstate and the Florida State Seminoles last week was not particularly close, with South Carolina Upstate falling 80-63. One thing holding South Carolina Upstate back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Gainey, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State made easy work of the Georgia College & State Bobcats this past Saturday and carried off a 79-55 win.

South Carolina Upstate's defeat took them down to 5-5 while Kennesaw State's victory pulled them up to 7-4. We'll see if the Spartans can steal the Owls' luck or if Kennesaw State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kennesaw State have won six out of their last seven games against South Carolina Upstate.