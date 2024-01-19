Who's Playing
Akron Zips @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Akron 13-4, Kent State 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
What to Know
Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Tuesday, the Zips earned a 77-66 win over the Broncos.
Kent State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 83-76.
The Zips pushed their record up to 13-4 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20.27 points. As for the Golden Flashes, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Akron and Kent State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Akron came up short against Kent State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 79-73. Can Akron avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Kent State and Akron both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 10, 2023 - Kent State 79 vs. Akron 73
- Mar 03, 2023 - Kent State 89 vs. Akron 84
- Feb 03, 2023 - Akron 67 vs. Kent State 55
- Mar 12, 2022 - Akron 75 vs. Kent State 55
- Feb 11, 2022 - Kent State 66 vs. Akron 64
- Jan 14, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Akron 55
- Feb 05, 2021 - Akron 72 vs. Kent State 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - Akron 66 vs. Kent State 62
- Mar 06, 2020 - Akron 79 vs. Kent State 76
- Jan 31, 2020 - Kent State 68 vs. Akron 67