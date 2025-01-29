Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kent State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bowling Green 41-23.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-7 in no time. On the other hand, Bowling Green will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Bowling Green 7-12, Kent State 12-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.77

What to Know

Kent State is 10-0 against Bowling Green since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The Golden Flashes might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

Kent State will head into Friday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 19-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Ohio by a score of 61-59. The Golden Flashes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Kent State had strong showings from Cli'Ron Hornbeak, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Marquis Barnett, who earned ten points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Barnett a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they lost, Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell 84-71 to Toledo.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Johnson, who posted 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamai Felt, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Kent State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-7. As for Bowling Green, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Going forward, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Kent State was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 73-60. Does Kent State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bowling Green turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kent State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last 5 years.