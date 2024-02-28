Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kent State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 39-27.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-14 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 4-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Buffalo 4-23, Kent State 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kent State. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Golden Flashes couldn't handle the Zips and fell 83-70. Kent State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chris Payton Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Giovanni Santiago, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were the victim of a painful 91-72 defeat at the hands of the Broncos on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-23.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against the Bulls in their previous meeting on February 2nd as the team secured a 83-52 victory. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Kent State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.