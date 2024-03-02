Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-12, Kent State 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Kent State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Flashes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls, taking the game 76-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got the Golden Flashes back to even at 14-14. As for the Chippewas, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-12.

As for their game on Saturday, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Central Michigan.

Kent State ended up a good deal behind the Chippewas in their previous meeting back in January, losing 77-62. Will Kent State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kent State is a big 9-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.