Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Clev. State 6-4, Kent State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Clev. State is 0-6 against Kent State since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Clev. State Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2:00 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Clev. State is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Clev. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 70-57 to the Gaels.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Drew Lowder, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds. He scored a full 33.3% of Clev. State's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes earned a 82-73 victory over the Jackrabbits on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Kent State.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Golden Flashes, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Clev. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kent State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 8 years.