Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Fresno State 1-0, Kent State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Thursday.

Kent State fought the good fight in their overtime match against James Madison but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 113-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes. Kent State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Fresno State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Sunbirds by a score of 77-66.

The Dukes' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Golden Flashes' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

As for their next game, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with an 18-10-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Kent State is a 4-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.