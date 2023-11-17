Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Hampton 1-2, Kent State 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN Plus

Kent State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Hampton Pirates at 5:45 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Kent State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Golden Flashes beat the Bulldogs 79-69.

Kent State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chris Payton Jr. out in front who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds. Cli'Ron Hornbeak was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the Pirates came up short against the Spartans on Monday and fell 75-68. Hampton has struggled against Norfolk State recently, as their game on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Golden Flashes now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Kent State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kent State is a big 16-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Flashes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.