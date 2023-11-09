Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: James Madison 1-0, Kent State 1-0

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be playing at home against the James Madison Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kent State's and Malone's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Kent State turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Golden Flashes were the clear victor by a 79-58 margin over the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but James Madison ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Spartans. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as James Madison did.

James Madison's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Terrence Edwards Jr., who earned 24 points, and T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Golden Flashes' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Kent State beat James Madison 74-69 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Will Kent State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.