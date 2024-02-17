Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: N. Illinois 9-15, Kent State 12-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. N. Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Flashes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% better than the opposition, a fact N. Illinois proved on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bulls with a 72-68 victory.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes came up short against the Trojans on Saturday and fell 78-68.

The Huskies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Golden Flashes, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. N. Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Illinois came up short against the Golden Flashes in their previous matchup back in January, falling 83-76. Can N. Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.