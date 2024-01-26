Who's Playing
Ohio Bobcats @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Ohio 9-10, Kent State 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 26th at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Ohio is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
After soaring to 85 points the game before, Ohio faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They fell 67-58 to the Zips. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio has scored all season.
Ohio struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kent State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 90-84 win over the Falcons. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Bobcats now have a losing record at 9-10. As for the Golden Flashes, they now have a winning record of 10-9.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Ohio came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-75. Can Ohio avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Kent State 82 vs. Ohio 75
- Jan 13, 2023 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kent State 87 vs. Ohio 72
- Feb 26, 2019 - Kent State 78 vs. Ohio 73