Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Ohio 9-10, Kent State 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 26th at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Ohio is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After soaring to 85 points the game before, Ohio faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They fell 67-58 to the Zips. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio has scored all season.

Ohio struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kent State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 90-84 win over the Falcons. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 9-10. As for the Golden Flashes, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-75. Can Ohio avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.