Who's Playing

Shawnee State Bears @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Shawnee State 0-1, Kent State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be playing in front of their home fans against the Shawnee State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Kent State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-78 to the Cougars. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Shawnee State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Eagles on the road and fell 96-40.

Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 4-3 and the Cougars to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Shawnee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Kent State took their win against Shawnee State when the teams last played back in November of 2018 by a conclusive 90-69. Does Kent State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Shawnee State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.