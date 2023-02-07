Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Kent State
Current Records: Bowling Green 10-13; Kent State 18-5
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (91-83 and 76-68) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Kent State and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The contest between Kent State and the Akron Zips this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Kent State falling 67-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sincere Carry wasn't much of a difference maker for Kent State; Carry finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, falling 86-78.
Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Flashes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Kent State is now 18-5 while Bowling Green sits at 10-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Falcons are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bowling Green.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 14-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kent State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Kent State 76 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - Kent State 91 vs. Bowling Green 83
- Feb 09, 2021 - Kent State 71 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Kent State 96 vs. Bowling Green 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Kent State 83 vs. Bowling Green 69
- Jan 03, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Bowling Green 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kent State 64 vs. Bowling Green 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 62
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kent State 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Kent State 83
- Mar 07, 2016 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kent State 70 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 59