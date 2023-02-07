Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Kent State

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-13; Kent State 18-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (91-83 and 76-68) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Kent State and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The contest between Kent State and the Akron Zips this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Kent State falling 67-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sincere Carry wasn't much of a difference maker for Kent State; Carry finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, falling 86-78.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Flashes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Kent State is now 18-5 while Bowling Green sits at 10-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Falcons are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bowling Green.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 14-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.