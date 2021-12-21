Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Kent State

Current Records: Cleveland State 6-3; Kent State 5-5

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 0-5 against the Kent State Golden Flashes since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Cleveland State is staying on the road to face off against Kent State at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Memorial A & C Center.

The Vikings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 98-93 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Four players on Cleveland State scored in the double digits: guard D'Moi Hodge (31), guard Broc Finstuen (19), forward Deante Johnson (12), and guard Torrey Patton (10).

Meanwhile, Kent State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 78-76 to the Southern Jaguars. This was hardly the result Kent State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over Southern heading into this game.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. If the Golden Flashes want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Vikings' D'Moi Hodge, who had 31 points, and Broc Finstuen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Series History

Kent State have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last seven years.