Who's Playing

Portland @ Kent State

Current Records: Portland 3-0; Kent State 2-0

What to Know

The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial A & C Center.

Portland beat the Portland State Vikings 98-91 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kent State took their contest against the Baldwin-Wallace Yellow Jackets on Thursday by a conclusive 76-55 score.

Their wins bumped the Pilots to 3-0 and Kent State to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.