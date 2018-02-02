How to watch Kentucky-Missouri: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, picks
The Wildcats are winners of three-straight and look to make it four vs. Mizzou
Kentucky and Missouri square off on Saturday with both teams heading in different directions.
Kentucky on one hand has reeled off three-straight after a mid-January slump and looks to be turning a corner as postseason play looms. Missouri, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four games but pulled off an upset win over Alabama on Wednesday that could give the struggling Tigers something to build on.
With Missouri lingering among the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's latest bracket, there's plenty at stake for Cuonzo Martin's Tigers, who could absolutely parlay a win over a ranked Kentucky team into a big bullet point on their postseason resume.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
Duke vs. St. John's odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's St. John's vs. Duke game 10,000 times
-
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
The Cowboys head to Allen Fieldhouse, where they haven't won since 2013, to face the Jayha...
-
How to watch Xavier-Georgetown
Xavier looks to keep pace with Villanova in the Big East with a showdown vs. Georgetown on...
-
LaVar DM'ing players to join his league
Ball's reaching out to players to recruit to his Junior Basketball Association
-
Podcast: Brunson vs. Young in POY race
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview this weekend's top college basketball games
-
Bracketology: Bama falls in bracket
The inconsistent Crimson Tide fall to a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's latest projected brack...