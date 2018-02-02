How to watch Kentucky-Missouri: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, picks

Kentucky and Missouri square off on Saturday with both teams heading in different directions.

Kentucky on one hand has reeled off three-straight after a mid-January slump and looks to be turning a corner as postseason play looms. Missouri, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four games but pulled off an upset win over Alabama on Wednesday that could give the struggling Tigers something to build on.

With Missouri lingering among the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's latest bracket, there's plenty at stake for Cuonzo Martin's Tigers, who could absolutely parlay a win over a ranked Kentucky team into a big bullet point on their postseason resume.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET Where : Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri



: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis