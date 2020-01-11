How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama basketball game
Who's Playing
Alabama @ Kentucky
Current Records: Alabama 8-6; Kentucky 11-3
What to Know
The #14 Kentucky Wildcats are 8-1 against the Alabama Crimson Tide since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at Rupp Arena. UK is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, winning 78-69. G Tyrese Maxey and G Immanuel Quickley were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 17 points and eight assists along with seven boards and four blocks and the latter had 15 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Bama made easy work of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 90-69 win. That 21-point margin sets a new personal best for Bama on the season.
Bama is now 8-6 while UK sits at 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.40% on the season. The Crimson Tide have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 84.4 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won eight out of their last nine games against Alabama.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kentucky 73 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Alabama 77 vs. Kentucky 75
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kentucky 86 vs. Alabama 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kentucky 81 vs. Alabama 71
- Mar 11, 2017 - Kentucky 79 vs. Alabama 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kentucky 67 vs. Alabama 58
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kentucky 85 vs. Alabama 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kentucky 78 vs. Alabama 53
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kentucky 77 vs. Alabama 61
