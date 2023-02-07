Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Kentucky

Current Records: Arkansas 16-7; Kentucky 16-7

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UK beat the Florida Gators 72-67 this past Saturday. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to guard Cason Wallace, who had 20 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Arkansas came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday, sneaking past 65-63. It took six tries, but the Razorbacks can finally say that they have a win on the road. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Graham (16), guard Davonte Davis (15), guard Anthony Black (13), and guard Ricky Council IV (10).

UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Arkansas have struggled against the spread on the road.

It was close but no cigar for UK as they fell 75-73 to Arkansas when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last eight games against Arkansas.