How to watch Kentucky vs. Evansville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Evansville (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 2-0; Evansville 0-0
Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; Evansville 11-21
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Evansville Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Kentucky was 27-6 last year and is coming off of a 91-49 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last Friday. Evansville finished 11-21 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against the Ball State Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
