How to watch Kentucky vs. Evansville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kentucky (home) vs. Evansville (away)

Current Records: Kentucky 2-0; Evansville 0-0

Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; Evansville 11-21

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Evansville Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Kentucky was 27-6 last year and is coming off of a 91-49 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last Friday. Evansville finished 11-21 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against the Ball State Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.