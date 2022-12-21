Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ No. 19 Kentucky

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-7; Kentucky 7-3

What to Know

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats will be home for the holidays to greet the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats came up short against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, falling 63-53. Guard Cason Wallace had a rough evening: he played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Louisville Cardinals. Guard Jordan Tillmon (17 points) was the top scorer for Florida A&M.

UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UK at 7-3 and the Rattlers at 2-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, Florida A&M has only been able to knock down 35.40% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Florida A&M.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 36.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 37.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.