How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida @ Kentucky
Current Records: Florida 17-9; Kentucky 21-5
What to Know
The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gators and the #10 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas Razorbacks at home on Tuesday as they won 73-59. Forward Keyontae Johnson was the offensive standout of the game for Florida, posting a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the LSU Tigers 79-76. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 21 points and six assists.
The wins brought Florida up to 17-9 and UK to 21-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida enters the contest with four blocked shots per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. But UK is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won five out of their last eight games against Florida.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Florida 80 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida 66 vs. Kentucky 64
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida 88 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Florida 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Florida 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium