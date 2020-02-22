How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Florida @ Kentucky

Current Records: Florida 17-9; Kentucky 21-5

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gators and the #10 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas Razorbacks at home on Tuesday as they won 73-59. Forward Keyontae Johnson was the offensive standout of the game for Florida, posting a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the LSU Tigers 79-76. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 21 points and six assists.

The wins brought Florida up to 17-9 and UK to 21-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida enters the contest with four blocked shots per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. But UK is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Kentucky have won five out of their last eight games against Florida.