How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on CBS: TV, time, streaming online, line, pick

One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will take place at 1 p.m. Friday when Louisville visits Rupp Arena to take on 16th-ranked Kentucky.

The Cardinals (10-2) are still learning how to win in a post-Rick Pitino world, but after a 4-2 start, have found a way to reel off six-straight wins entering their biggest rivalry game on the schedule. Under acting head coach David Padgett, the Cardinals are 0-2 against ranked opponents thus far. But a win here -- and especially against a rival team like Kentucky -- would certainly go a long ways in impressing his bosses.

Kentucky (9-2), meanwhile, enters Friday's tilt fresh off a disappointing loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic that sent them plummeting in the polls. The Wildcats' lone losses this season, to Kansas and to UCLA, don't look bad on an eventual NCAA Tournament resume. But they are now 1-2 against KenPom top-60 teams in 2017, so a win here against 33rd-ranked Louisville would do wonders for their postseason future.

Viewing information

When : Friday, 1 p.m. ET



: Friday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky



: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis