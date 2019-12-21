How to watch Kentucky vs. Ohio State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 5 Ohio State @ No. 6 Kentucky

Current Records: Ohio State 10-1; Kentucky 8-2

What to Know

The #6 Kentucky Wildcats and the #5 Ohio State Buckeyes will compete for holiday cheer at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Wildcats now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored UK on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Utah Utes by a score of 69-66. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of G Immanuel Quickley, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, OSU simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 80-48. Four players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (18), F Andre Wesson (14), F Kyle Young (10), and G D.J. Carton (10).

Ohio State's win lifted them to 10-1 while Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 8-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats rank 34th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.80% on the season. But the Buckeyes are even better: they enter the matchup with 49% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives OSU a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.