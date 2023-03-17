Who's Playing

Providence @ Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Providence 21-11; Kentucky 21-11

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 7:10 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The point spread favored UK last Friday, but luck did not. They took an 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The losing side was boosted by forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Friars came up short against the Connecticut Huskies last week, falling 73-66. The top scorers for Providence were guard Bryce Hopkins (16 points) and guard Noah Locke (14 points).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.