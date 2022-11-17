Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ No. 4 Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 96-71 defeat to the Duquesne Dukes. South Carolina State was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Davion Everett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored UK on Tuesday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Michigan State Spartans, falling 86-77. The Wildcats' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 boards along with four blocks, and guard Cason Wallace, who had 14 points and five assists in addition to eight steals and five rebounds.

The Bulldogs are now 0-3 while UK sits at 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina State is stumbling into the game with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 85.3 on average. UK's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.10%, which places them 34th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.