Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Kentucky

Current Records: Tennessee 20-6; Kentucky 17-9

What to Know

The #10 Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Tennessee will be seeking to avenge the 63-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.

Tennessee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, winning 68-59. Tennessee got double-digit scores from four players: guard Santiago Vescovi (15), guard Zakai Zeigler (15), forward Jonas Aidoo (12), and forward Uros Plavsic (10).

Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mississippi State Bulldogs 71-68. UK got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Chris Livingston out in front picking up 13 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped the Volunteers to 20-6 and the Wildcats to 17-9. In Tennessee's win, Santiago Vescovi had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds and Zakai Zeigler had 15 points and eight assists. We'll see if UK have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Kentucky.