Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kentucky
Current Records: Tennessee 20-6; Kentucky 17-9
What to Know
The #10 Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Tennessee will be seeking to avenge the 63-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.
Tennessee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, winning 68-59. Tennessee got double-digit scores from four players: guard Santiago Vescovi (15), guard Zakai Zeigler (15), forward Jonas Aidoo (12), and forward Uros Plavsic (10).
Meanwhile, UK narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mississippi State Bulldogs 71-68. UK got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Chris Livingston out in front picking up 13 points along with five boards.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Kentucky.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Kentucky 63 vs. Tennessee 56
- Mar 12, 2022 - Tennessee 69 vs. Kentucky 62
- Feb 15, 2022 - Tennessee 76 vs. Kentucky 63
- Jan 15, 2022 - Kentucky 107 vs. Tennessee 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kentucky 70 vs. Tennessee 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 71
- Mar 03, 2020 - Tennessee 81 vs. Kentucky 73
- Feb 08, 2020 - Kentucky 77 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 16, 2019 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 78
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Kentucky 52
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kentucky 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 11, 2018 - Kentucky 77 vs. Tennessee 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Tennessee 61 vs. Kentucky 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 76 vs. Kentucky 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Kentucky 83 vs. Tennessee 58
- Jan 24, 2017 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Tennessee 70
- Feb 02, 2016 - Tennessee 84 vs. Kentucky 77