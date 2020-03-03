How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Kentucky

Current Records: Tennessee 16-13; Kentucky 24-5

What to Know

The #6 Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

UK was able to grind out a solid victory over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, winning 73-66. UK's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida Gators this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Josiah-Jordan James, who had 12 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and forward John Fulkerson, who had 22 points.

UK is now 24-5 while Tennessee sits at 16-13. UK is 19-4 after wins this year, Tennessee 7-8.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 131

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.