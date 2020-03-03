How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kentucky
Current Records: Tennessee 16-13; Kentucky 24-5
What to Know
The #6 Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.
UK was able to grind out a solid victory over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, winning 73-66. UK's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Tennessee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida Gators this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Josiah-Jordan James, who had 12 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and forward John Fulkerson, who had 22 points.
UK is now 24-5 while Tennessee sits at 16-13. UK is 19-4 after wins this year, Tennessee 7-8.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Kentucky 77 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 16, 2019 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 78
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Kentucky 52
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kentucky 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 11, 2018 - Kentucky 77 vs. Tennessee 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Tennessee 61 vs. Kentucky 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 76 vs. Kentucky 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Kentucky 83 vs. Tennessee 58
- Jan 24, 2017 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Tennessee 70
- Feb 02, 2016 - Tennessee 84 vs. Kentucky 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coach K claps back at Duke critics
Mike Krzyzewski urged fans to direct their ire at him, not his players
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Student manager 'Snacks' finds fame
Jackson State's senior night was particularly memorable for one member of the program
-
Anthony Edwards claims FOTW honor
The Georgia star is our Freshman of the Week and has shown why he's considered the No. 1 pick...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylor stays at No. 3
Scott Drew's Bears now have 11 Quadrant 1 victories on the resume
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish