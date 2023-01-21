Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Kentucky

Current Records: Texas A&M 13-5; Kentucky 12-6

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-7 against the Kentucky Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Aggies and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when A&M and the Florida Gators clashed on Wednesday, but A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 54-52. The top scorer for A&M was forward Julius Marble II (19 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UK and the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wildcats wrapped it up with an 85-71 win at home. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe took over for UK, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to 24 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 12 rebounds. Tshiebwe's points were the most he has had all season.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought A&M up to 13-5 and UK to 12-6. A&M is 9-3 after wins this year, the Wildcats 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Kentucky have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.